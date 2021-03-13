Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,144 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $6,707,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,737,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $25.00 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

