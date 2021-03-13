Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,432,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

