Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,136 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 322,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77,360 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.