Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $397.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

