Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Shares of MSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

