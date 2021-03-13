Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nomura by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.