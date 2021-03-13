Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

