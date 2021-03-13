Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 340,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

