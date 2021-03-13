WeTrust (TRST) Trading 83% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $530.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WeTrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

