Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.