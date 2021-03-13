Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $64,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after buying an additional 731,931 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

