WHALE Market Cap Achieves $274.01 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $274.01 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for about $52.30 or 0.00086127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.