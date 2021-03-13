Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2,356.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Whirlpool by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Whirlpool by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

