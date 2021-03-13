WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $2.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005486 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.