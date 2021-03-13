Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Willdan Group worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WLDN traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.13 million, a P/E ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

