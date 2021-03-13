Windsor Group LTD Buys 2,655 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 219,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 29,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 401,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.