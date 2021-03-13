Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WING. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.