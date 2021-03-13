WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0003

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. WINk has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and approximately $34.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

