Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

