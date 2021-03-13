Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits One Day Volume of $33,094.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $926,081.65 and approximately $33,094.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for $482.08 or 0.00786805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00446156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00515183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

