Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.15, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

