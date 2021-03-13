Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.31). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,982. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

