Xponance Inc. Buys 3,571 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -382.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

