Xponance Inc. Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

NYSE TEL opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

