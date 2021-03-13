Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,939,000 after purchasing an additional 535,574 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

