Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,470 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $228,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $67.97 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.