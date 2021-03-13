Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,183 shares of company stock worth $4,038,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.