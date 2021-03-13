YFValue (YFV) Reaches Market Cap of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One YFValue token can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

