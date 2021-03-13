YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

