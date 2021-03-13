YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $4,226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 144,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

