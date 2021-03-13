Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $2.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.45. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $163.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

