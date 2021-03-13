Zacks: Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. B&G Foods reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

