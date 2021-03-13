Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

