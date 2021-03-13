Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post sales of $127.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.68 million and the highest is $158.51 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $464.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.06 million to $526.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.03 million, with estimates ranging from $483.61 million to $718.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.