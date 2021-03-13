Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 64,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,437. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

