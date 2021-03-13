Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $71.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

