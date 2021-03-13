Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plexus by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

