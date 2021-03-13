Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $4,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 400.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.74 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $793.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.