Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $83.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.56 million and the highest is $84.71 million. CalAmp posted sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.