Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.38 Million

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post $108.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $107.75 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $129.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $424.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $426.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $525.83 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $535.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.75 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

