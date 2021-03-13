Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

HUBG stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,689,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.