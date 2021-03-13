Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 117,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

