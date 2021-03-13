Zacks: Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 466,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,745. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

