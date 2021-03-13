Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

