Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce sales of $639.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $682.20 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Transocean by 587.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

