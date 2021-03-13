Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. ZIX reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIX.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZIX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

