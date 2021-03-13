Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.13. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSE CIB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

