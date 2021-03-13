Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce sales of $181.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the lowest is $177.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $715.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.97 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 182.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $23.79 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

