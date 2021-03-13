Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

