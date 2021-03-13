Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.07 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report sales of $337.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.20 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $81.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.